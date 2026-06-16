After showing encouraging growth over its opening weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a sharp decline in collections on its first Monday. The Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer earned an estimated Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 4, reflecting a 50 percent drop from the Rs 2.50 crore it collected on Sunday.

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While weekday declines are common for most films, the fall indicates that the emotional drama will need strong word-of-mouth support to maintain a steady run in theatres. Nevertheless, the Monday earnings added to the film’s growing total and kept it on track for a decent first week.

Total Collection Inches Towards Rs 7 Crore Net

With four days completed at the box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected approximately Rs 6.75 crore net across India. Its gross domestic earnings have also crossed the Rs 8 crore mark, reaching around Rs 8.10 crore.

Day-wise box office collection:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.25 crore

Total Net Collection: Rs 6.75 crore

The figures show that the film enjoyed steady weekend growth before encountering the expected weekday slowdown.

Tough Competition in Theatres

Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing stiff competition from several new and existing releases at the box office. Recent films such as Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day are all vying for audience attention.

Meanwhile, holdover releases like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continue to occupy screens and draw moviegoers. Despite the crowded marketplace, Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned appreciation for its heartfelt narrative and powerful performances.

The film revolves around a 95-year-old man determined to revisit a chapter of his life lost during the Partition. As his grandson helps piece together his memories, a moving story unfolds, exploring themes of displacement, loss, identity, and healing across generations.