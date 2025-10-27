Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between The Couple? Check Here
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Net Worth: If reports are to be believed, their divorce was finalized this year in July-August. However, neither of them has officially announced it. In the meantime, we're going to tell you about their net worth
Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's Divorce
According to media reports, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have divorced, but neither has issued an official statement yet. The couple separated after 15 years of marriage.
Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's Assets
There was a trust dispute between them, which led to divorce. They have 3 kids: one biological and two adopted. Let's find out how much wealth they both have.
Jay Bhanushali's Net Worth
First, let's talk about Jay Bhanushali's assets. According to info online, Jay has assets worth around ₹15 crore. He earns a lot from films, TV serials, and hosting TV shows.
Jay Bhanushali's Career
Jay Bhanushali began his acting career with the TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He then appeared in shows like Kayamath, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Nach Baliye 5.
Jay Bhanushali's Films
Besides TV serials, Jay Bhanushali has also worked in films. He debuted in 2014 with the film Hate Story 2. He has also acted in movies like Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela.
Mahhi Vij's Net Worth
Talking about Mahhi Vij's assets, she is worth around ₹10 crore. She earns through TV serials, social media posts, and modeling. Her net worth is less than Jay Bhanushali's.
Mahhi Vij's Career
Mahhi Vij came to Mumbai at 17 and started her modeling career. She appeared in many music videos. In 2006, she began her acting career with a supporting role in the TV serial Akela.
Mahhi Vij's TV Serials
Mahhi Vij worked in many serials including Shhh... Koi Hai, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Balika Vadhu, and Laal Ishq.