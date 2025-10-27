Image Credit : instagram

Jay Bhanushali previously spoke about how quickly he fell in love with Mahhi. On the show India’s Best Dancer 3, he revealed that it took him just three months to know she was the one. “Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31st, 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married,” he shared, adding that few people attended their wedding as many considered him a casanova at the time.

A Long Journey Comes to an End

After 15 years together, the couple’s marital journey seems to be coming to an official close. While they move forward separately, they remain focused on co-parenting their three children and maintaining a respectful relationship despite the challenges in their personal life.