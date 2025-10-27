Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Headed for Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage: Report
Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, married since 2010, are reportedly heading for divorce after 15 years. The couple, parents to three children, had reportedly been separated for some time.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Divorce
Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010, are reportedly heading for divorce after 15 years of marriage. According to media reports, the couple had been separated for a long time and filed for divorce a few months ago. They share three children — biological daughter Tara and foster children Rajveer and Khushi.
Separation Finalized, Custody Decided
As per reports, the divorce papers were signed and finalized between July and August 2025. A source revealed that “much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. The custody of the kids has also been decided.” The report suggests that tensions between the couple arose due to trust issues.
Signs of Distance and Public Silence
The couple, once popular for their joint vlogs and social media posts, had stopped posting pictures together, with their last family collaboration being in June 2024. Rumors of separation intensified after Mahhi responded to questions about her marriage, stating, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?” Despite being seen together for daughter Tara’s birthday in August, reports indicate they kept a distance.
Jay’s Love Story with Mahhi
Jay Bhanushali previously spoke about how quickly he fell in love with Mahhi. On the show India’s Best Dancer 3, he revealed that it took him just three months to know she was the one. “Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31st, 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married,” he shared, adding that few people attended their wedding as many considered him a casanova at the time.
A Long Journey Comes to an End
After 15 years together, the couple’s marital journey seems to be coming to an official close. While they move forward separately, they remain focused on co-parenting their three children and maintaining a respectful relationship despite the challenges in their personal life.