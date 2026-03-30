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Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi to Release in Two Parts Like Dhurandhar? Here’s What We Know
The makers of Varanasi are planning a two-part release, as the story’s depth cannot be contained within a single three-hour film, aiming to deliver a more detailed and immersive cinematic experience.
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Image Credit : SS Rajamouli\Twitter
A grand film
SS Rajamouli's grand new film 'Varanasi', starring Mahesh Babu, might hit theatres in two parts. The scale is just that massive.
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Image Credit : SS Rajamouli/ Instagram, T-Series/ Youtube
To be released in two parts
Sources close to Rajamouli revealed this plan. They say the massive success of the 'Dhurandhar' series, which also came in two parts and earned thousands of crores, inspired this decision.
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Image Credit : Instagram
A huge canvas
The 'Varanasi' story has a huge canvas. The team feels it's almost impossible to tell the whole story properly in just three hours. A two-part release seems like the only way.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Avoiding the struggle of a rushed story
The two-part format worked wonders for the 'Dhurandhar' movie. The 'Varanasi' team believes following this model will let them tell the story without rushing it.
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Image Credit : Instagram
State-of-the-art technology
Insiders say the team wants to tell the story patiently. We are still waiting for an official announcement. For now, Rajamouli is busy shooting on massive sets with the latest technology.
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