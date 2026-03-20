Superstar Mahesh Babu lauded 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a "standing ovation" worthy film, praising Ranveer Singh's performance. The Aditya Dhar-directorial was also hailed as a "cinematic disruptor" by Ram Gopal Varma and is a box office hit.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all praise for Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the second instalment in the film franchise. He described the movie as a "standing ovation" worthy experience while applauding the lead cast performance in the film. Taking to his X handle, Mahesh Babu described 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' as a perfectly executed film and highlighted Ranveer's performance. He also applauded Aditya Dhar's filmmaking skills, R Madhavan's role and Sashwat Sachdev's music. "Dhurandhar The Revenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how. The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated. Congratulations to the entire team," wrote Mahesh Babu.

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#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 19, 2026

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hailed 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a "cinematic disruptor," declaring that the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel signals a decisive shift in audience taste away from formula-driven Bollywood spectacles. Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has opened to record-breaking numbers, reportedly crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day. The film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', and early response suggests it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike for its grounded storytelling and restrained action.

Audience Reactions From Across The Country

Along with the celebrities, several moviegoers also expressed their happiness at watching the film in the theatres.

Agrima, a viewer from Bhopal, said the film impressed her with its action and suspense. Speaking about the performance by Ranveer Singh and the film's strong detailing, she said, "Action and fighting scenes are really good. Ranveer Singh's acting is fantastic... The suspense buildup is really good... Detailing in the film is really good..."

Similar enthusiasm was seen among moviegoers in Lucknow, where viewers appreciated the film's theme and scale. One viewer said the movie handled the subject of terrorism in a "positive" way and felt the sequel was better than the first film. "The movie was very good on the subject of terrorism. This movie works in a positive way. This movie is better than the first part of the same film," he told ANI.

In New Delhi, a fan who arrived wearing a Dhurandhar-printed T-shirt said he had already watched the first film several times and had high expectations from the sequel. Describing the experience as "amazing," he said the film was worth every penny and even revealed plans to watch it again the next day. He added that despite the nearly four-hour runtime, the film never felt slow. According to him, the story kept moving at a pace that didn't make the duration noticeable. "I'm a huge fan of the first part. I had already watched it six or seven times in theatres. I came in with expectations that the movie would be amazing, and Part 2 turned out to be even more spectacular. We've even decided that we're going to watch it a second time tomorrow. So "amazing" basically means it was totally worth the money," said a fan.

The movie is currently running in theatres worldwide. (ANI)