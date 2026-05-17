- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Mahesh Babu’s Luxury Restaurant: One Water Bottle Costs More Than a 2-Day Meal!
Inside Mahesh Babu’s Luxury Restaurant: One Water Bottle Costs More Than a 2-Day Meal!
Many celebrities invest their earnings in businesses, and actor Mahesh Babu is no different. He's opened a restaurant, but one look at the menu prices will leave you shocked. It seems only the super-rich can afford to dine here.
14
Image Credit : instagram
A fine-dining spot in Hyderabad!
This restaurant, 'ANV Palace Heights', is part of the 'AN Restaurants' brand. It's located in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills area. But this place isn't for everyone. You need to be ready to spend thousands. Just a single water bottle costs hundreds of rupees, forget about the food!
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Instagram
How much for a water bottle?
A person from Hyderabad visited the restaurant and shared the bill on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The prices make it clear that this place is not for the common man. Outside, a water bottle costs Rs 10-20. But at Mahesh Babu's restaurant, a one-litre bottle will set you back by at least Rs 299. Similarly, a can of Coke that costs Rs 40 outside is priced at Rs 180 here. Middle-class families simply can't afford these rates.
34
Image Credit : Palace Heights by ANV/Instagram
A meal for one costs Rs 2,000!
If water and Coke are this expensive, imagine the main course! For starters, a plate of Chicken Tikka costs Rs 725, and it's not even a full meal for one person. A Mutton Biryani is priced at Rs 600, which is also not enough for one. On top of this, you have taxes and other charges. A single person needs to spend at least Rs 2,000 for a full meal here. A family outing could easily result in a bill of eight to ten thousand rupees. People say the taste is amazing, but it would be nice if the prices were a bit more affordable for his middle-class fans.
44
Image Credit : Palace Heights by ANV/Instagram
Criticism from the public!
As soon as the bill went viral on Instagram, comments started pouring in about Mahesh Babu's restaurant. 'Your pockets will be empty if you run after celebrity brands,' one user commented. Another person criticised it, saying, 'This is just a way to loot innocent people.' It seems that Mahesh Babu, who is making films for a global audience, is running his restaurant at the same level. However, he should remember that most of his fans are from the common and middle-class.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos