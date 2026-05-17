3 4 Image Credit : Palace Heights by ANV/Instagram

A meal for one costs Rs 2,000!

If water and Coke are this expensive, imagine the main course! For starters, a plate of Chicken Tikka costs Rs 725, and it's not even a full meal for one person. A Mutton Biryani is priced at Rs 600, which is also not enough for one. On top of this, you have taxes and other charges. A single person needs to spend at least Rs 2,000 for a full meal here. A family outing could easily result in a bill of eight to ten thousand rupees. People say the taste is amazing, but it would be nice if the prices were a bit more affordable for his middle-class fans.