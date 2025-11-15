Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Almost Starred In THIS Movie Before SS Rajamouli Casted Them Together Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Missed Movie: Fans are eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's movie. But did you know about a movie that Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to do together before this one, but it never happened?