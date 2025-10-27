Maharani Season 4: Huma Qureshi Starrer To Release On THIS Date; Here's When
Maharani Season 4: In the world of web series, the political drama Maharani is a much-loved show. Huma Qureshi stars as Rani Bharti. After the huge success of three seasons, the series is set to return with its fourth season
About Maharani Season 4
Maharani 4 was already announced, and on October 9, the makers released the trailer along with its OTT premiere date. The series will be released on Sony LIV from November 7, 2025.
Watch on Sony LIV from this date
The streaming platform shared the series trailer on X, writing, “The lioness returns to protect her home! Rani is ready for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from Nov 7 only on Sony LIV.”
Picturization of Bihar's politics
This series tells the story of true events in Bihar in the 1990s, dealing with themes like political conspiracy, corruption, and the rise of an unexpected woman to power.
Characters inspired by Lalu Yadav-Rabri Yadav
This political drama series is the story of Rani Bharti, a housewife and wife of Bihar's CM Bheem. She only cared for her home and husband, but after he resigned as CM, her life took a new turn into politics. What happens next is shown in the show.
What Huma Qureshi said
Huma Qureshi said, "Rani Bharti's journey has always been about facing challenges, but this season her ambition reaches a new level. From housewife to CM, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she's entering the country's toughest battlefield."
Star Cast
The series features a seasoned cast including Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, Soham Shah as Bihar's CM, and more. Directed by Puneet Prakash and written by Subhash Kapoor.