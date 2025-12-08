Akshaye Khanna’s electrifying turn as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandar has captivated audiences, with his silent intensity and the viral Bahraini track FA9LA creating one of the film’s most talked-about moments

Dhurandar has finally arrived in cinemas, and calling Akshaye Khanna the scene-stealer barely does justice to what he delivers on screen. In Aditya Dhar’s fast-paced espionage drama, Khanna turns in a gripping performance as Rehman Dakait, a character whose quiet menace communicates far more than words ever could.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Since the film’s release, audiences have also been talking nonstop about the Bahraini track FA9LA, praising both its placement and its electrifying impact. The song by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi plays during a key moment when Rehman Dakait meets a Baloch rebel leader, and Khanna’s chilling smile and subtle dance movements to the addictive beat have taken the internet by storm. Viewers have been comparing the effect of this scene to what the Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo’s adaptation, Jamal Kudu, did for Bobby Deol in Animal. Many online users have been expressing their admiration for Khanna’s commanding presence, praising how effortlessly he elevates the entire sequence with his performance and aura. Here's the lyrics and the meaning of the song.

FA9LA - Lyrics

Flipperachi's FA9LA track in Dhurandar - Lyrics

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

‘Indi lak raqsa qawiya ya al-habib

Ismiha Sabooha, khatabha naseeb

Med yidak jannak bti‘teeha kaff

W hizz jatifak heel khallak shadeed

‘Atni raqset il-fareesa

Zeed ‘alaiha shway ‘indi beeza

Hag il-muhtar illi na‘rifa seeda

Illy msawwi li feeha ana heeba

‘Ayal sawwi li raqsa Baya Jeep li wahed karak yalla

Yaba tigg sayyara bil-yis yalla yalla

Sawi li raqsa thaniya—raqset il-batreeq wala setta thamaniya

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Helou, helou zain makana helou

Il-decoration mala helou

Sawi li raqset il-marshmallow

Rabi‘na hafouh kilah kamil killou

Rfeejak tayeh jatfah kan yehizzah hizz

Yay min zam awwal layl

Ambeeh shfeeh ‘Aboudi yowaddah

Li’annah ihna shayleen hal-laylah yaba shayl

Agoul ‘atni raqsa taggli sarnai

Agoul ‘atni raqsa akil matai

Hello goodbye agoul sawwi li raqsa

Zeed li shakar wayid wana ashrab shay

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla

Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa

FA9LA Song Meaning

Brother, go for it, go for it — I’ve got a great vibe!

Brother, you’ll win, you’ll win — this is such a good dance!

Brother, go for it, go for it — I’ve got a great vibe!

Brother, you’ll win, you’ll win — this is such a good dance!

I’ve got a powerful dance for you, my friend.

It’s called Sabooha — Fate Has Proposed to Her.

Stretch out your hand as if you’re about to slap her,

Then shake your shoulder hard — keep it strong.

Give me the “prey dance,”

Add a little extra — I’ve got some money on me.

This is for the show-off guy we all know is easy to catch.

He’s acting like he’s all important and intimidating.

So give me the “Baya Jeep” dance — bring me a karak (tea), come on!

Man, hit the car with the YS (the beat) — come on, come on!

Do another dance for me — the penguin dance or “six-eight.”

Brother, go for it, go for it — I’ve got a great vibe!

Brother, you’ll win, you’ll win — this is such a good dance!” (repeated)

Nice, nice — the place looks good,

Its decoration looks good too.

Give me the “marshmallow dance,”

Our crew hyped it up completely — they devoured it all.

Your friend’s shoulder is falling — he’s shaking it to the beat.

He came from long ago, from the early night.

Oh my, what’s wrong with Aboudi? He’s about to faint!

Because tonight, we’re carrying the whole party on our backs!

I say give me the “Tagli Sarnai” dance,

I say give me the “Eat Matayi” dance.

Hello, goodbye — I say give me a dance!

Add lots of sugar — I’m drinking tea anyway.

Brother, go for it, go for it — I’ve got a great vibe!

Brother, you’ll win, you’ll win — this is such a good dance!

Listen to the Song here: