Akshaye Khanna’s electrifying turn as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandar has captivated audiences, with his silent intensity and the viral Bahraini track FA9LA creating one of the film’s most talked-about moments
Dhurandar has finally arrived in cinemas, and calling Akshaye Khanna the scene-stealer barely does justice to what he delivers on screen. In Aditya Dhar’s fast-paced espionage drama, Khanna turns in a gripping performance as Rehman Dakait, a character whose quiet menace communicates far more than words ever could.
Since the film’s release, audiences have also been talking nonstop about the Bahraini track FA9LA, praising both its placement and its electrifying impact. The song by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi plays during a key moment when Rehman Dakait meets a Baloch rebel leader, and Khanna’s chilling smile and subtle dance movements to the addictive beat have taken the internet by storm. Viewers have been comparing the effect of this scene to what the Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo’s adaptation, Jamal Kudu, did for Bobby Deol in Animal. Many online users have been expressing their admiration for Khanna’s commanding presence, praising how effortlessly he elevates the entire sequence with his performance and aura. Here's the lyrics and the meaning of the song.
FA9LA - Lyrics
Flipperachi's FA9LA track in Dhurandar - Lyrics
Ya akhi doos, doos ‘indi khosh fasla
Ya akhi tfouz, tfouz wallah khosh raqsa
‘Indi lak raqsa qawiya ya al-habib
Ismiha Sabooha, khatabha naseeb
Med yidak jannak bti‘teeha kaff
W hizz jatifak heel khallak shadeed
‘Atni raqset il-fareesa
Zeed ‘alaiha shway ‘indi beeza
Hag il-muhtar illi na‘rifa seeda
Illy msawwi li feeha ana heeba
‘Ayal sawwi li raqsa Baya Jeep li wahed karak yalla
Yaba tigg sayyara bil-yis yalla yalla
Sawi li raqsa thaniya—raqset il-batreeq wala setta thamaniya
Helou, helou zain makana helou
Il-decoration mala helou
Sawi li raqset il-marshmallow
Rabi‘na hafouh kilah kamil killou
Rfeejak tayeh jatfah kan yehizzah hizz
Yay min zam awwal layl
Ambeeh shfeeh ‘Aboudi yowaddah
Li’annah ihna shayleen hal-laylah yaba shayl
Agoul ‘atni raqsa taggli sarnai
Agoul ‘atni raqsa akil matai
Hello goodbye agoul sawwi li raqsa
Zeed li shakar wayid wana ashrab shay
FA9LA Song Meaning
Brother, go for it, go for it — I’ve got a great vibe!
Brother, you’ll win, you’ll win — this is such a good dance!
I’ve got a powerful dance for you, my friend.
It’s called Sabooha — Fate Has Proposed to Her.
Stretch out your hand as if you’re about to slap her,
Then shake your shoulder hard — keep it strong.
Give me the “prey dance,”
Add a little extra — I’ve got some money on me.
This is for the show-off guy we all know is easy to catch.
He’s acting like he’s all important and intimidating.
So give me the “Baya Jeep” dance — bring me a karak (tea), come on!
Man, hit the car with the YS (the beat) — come on, come on!
Do another dance for me — the penguin dance or “six-eight.”
Nice, nice — the place looks good,
Its decoration looks good too.
Give me the “marshmallow dance,”
Our crew hyped it up completely — they devoured it all.
Your friend’s shoulder is falling — he’s shaking it to the beat.
He came from long ago, from the early night.
Oh my, what’s wrong with Aboudi? He’s about to faint!
Because tonight, we’re carrying the whole party on our backs!
I say give me the “Tagli Sarnai” dance,
I say give me the “Eat Matayi” dance.
Hello, goodbye — I say give me a dance!
Add lots of sugar — I’m drinking tea anyway.
Listen to the Song here: