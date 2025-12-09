Kartik Aaryan met Johnny Depp at the Red Sea International Film Festival, sharing a viral 'Jack Sparrow x Rooh Baba' photo. The actor also revealed at the event that he had initially rejected the highly successful 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

Sparking quite a stir, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan crossed paths with Hollywood legend Johnny Depp at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik teased the epic "Jack Sparrow x Rooh Baba' crossover, leaving fans in a frenzy as he shared a picture showing him posing alongside Depp. In his caption, Kartik wrote, "Pirates of the Red Sea. JackSparrow x RoohBaba." https://www.instagram.com/p/DSB-noxD6kb/ The unexpected meet quickly turned into one of the festival's most viral highlights, with fans already flooding the comment section with amazed reactions. One wrote, "NOOOO WAYY WAIT A FREAKIN MINUTE," while another added, "Wait What!!! Captain Jack Sparrow and Rooh Baba together!!" "That is what the selfie of the year looks like," a third comment read.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kartik Aaryan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Journey

At a time when Kartik Aaryan's 'Rooh Baba' image continues to follow him internationally, the actor also revealed how he initially rejected the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival, he shared, "When the film first came to me, there was no story -- just a sequel idea. I wasn't keen. But Bhushan (Kumar) sir convinced me, we worked on it, and everything changed. Today, wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I'm glad I eventually did it," as per a press release.

Franchise Success and Future Projects

Featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the second and third 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' instalments turned out to become defining milestones for the actor's career, with the second film even emerging as Bollywood's biggest theatrical blockbusters post-COVID. Kartik was also honoured with the prestigious Best Actor (Male) award for his remarkable performance as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. On the work front, the actor has an exciting slate of releases in the pipeline, including 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', 'Naagzilla', and another film with Sreeleela. (ANI)