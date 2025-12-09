- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Akshaye Khanna to Mohanlal – Top 5 Highest-Grossing Actors of the Year
Year Ender 2025: Akshaye Khanna to Mohanlal – Top 5 Highest-Grossing Actors of the Year
Akshaye Khanna became 2025’s highest-grossing actor with Dhurandhar, earning nearly ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He beat stars like Rishab Shetty and Vicky Kaushal. Check out the top 5 actors of the year.
1. Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna’s two 2025 films, Chaava and Dhurandhar, where he played villainous roles, together grossed nearly ₹993.41 crore, marking a huge box office success close to ₹1,000 crore.
2. Rishab Shetty
Kannada star Rishab Shetty’s 2025 film Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which he also directed, earned a whopping ₹852.16 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest box office hits of the year.
3. Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal’s only 2025 release, Chhava, earned an impressive ₹807.91 crore worldwide, making it one of the year’s major box office successes.
4. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s four 2025 releases, including Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, raked in a combined worldwide total of ₹755.3 crore, marking a strong box office year for the superstar.
5. Mohanlal
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s three 2025 releases collectively earned ₹578.45 crore worldwide, highlighting another successful year at the box office for the veteran actor.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.