Step Inside Abdu Rozik’s Lavish London Mansion With Private Spa and Gym - PHOTOS
Abdu Rozik’s London home exudes luxury and comfort, featuring a private spa, modern gym, and elegant interiors. Fans get an exclusive look at his lavish lifestyle through these five stunning inside photos.
Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer, social media personality, and entertainer, known for his small stature due to a growth condition. He gained fame through his singing talent and international appearances, including Bigg Boss 16, winning hearts with his charm and personality.
2 BHK House
Abdu Rozik has recently purchased a 2 BHK house in London, featuring modern amenities such as a private spa, gym, and stylish interiors. The home reflects his luxurious lifestyle and offers comfort, elegance, and convenience.
Living Area
Abdu Rozik’s living area is spacious and luxurious, comfortably seating over 10 people. Located on the ground floor, it combines elegance and comfort, making it perfect for gatherings and showcasing the grandeur of his London home.
Bedroom
His bedroom is luxurious, with interiors that are truly impressive. In fact, the entire two-story house is beautifully designed, showcasing elegant décor, modern furnishings, and a stylish, well-planned layout throughout.
Personal Gym
He is a professional boxer, prioritizes fitness, and has built a personal gym at home. Equipped with a treadmill and modern workout machines, the gym allows him to maintain his training routine conveniently within his luxurious London house.
Luxurious Jacuzzi
His house features a luxurious jacuzzi and a large swimming pool. He has revealed that this area is his favorite spot, combining relaxation and enjoyment, making it the highlight of his London home.
Spa
His house also includes a spa and a thermal room, built for relaxation and yoga. He uses these facilities to unwind and rejuvenate after work, adding a touch of wellness to his luxurious London home.
