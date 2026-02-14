- Home
Mahashivratri 2026 Auspicious Timings: Mahashivratri is Lord Shiva's biggest festival. Why do we celebrate it? There are many beliefs about it in our society. The Shiv Purana and other religious texts also explain the importance of this festival.
How to do Mahashivratri pooja:
Mahashivratri is a top Hindu festival on Feb 15. Night worship is vital. Fasting is said to bring joy and a place in Shivlok.
Two stories exist:
One of Shiva's marriage to Parvati, another of his first appearance as a Jyotirlinga, as told in the Shiv Purana.
Auspicious timings
Daytime puja is fine, but night is best. Auspicious timings for Feb 15: Morning 8:27-11:16 AM, Afternoon 12:18-3:29 PM, Evening 6:18-7:54 PM. Night timings also available.
Perform abhishek
Fast from Feb 14. On Feb 15, take a vow. Perform abhishek with water & milk. Offer Bilva leaves while chanting mantras. Stay awake for night puja. Breakfast on Feb 16.
Shiv ji Ki aarti
Jai Shiv Omkara, Om Jai Shiv Omkara. Brahma Vishnu Sada Shiva, Ardhangi Dhara.
Disclaimer: This info is from religious texts and is for informational purposes only.
