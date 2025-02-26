Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Entertainment
Floral printed Anarkali sets like this are always in trend. You can get such a suit set made by a tailor by buying the fabric. This will also improve the fitting of the suit
You can also wear this type of high slit embroidery suit in your in-laws' house during Shiv Puja
You can also choose such a plain white suit of frock and Anarkali style. These are always evergreen. If you want, you can create a new look by getting Gota work done on it
You can also try Priyamani's Kalamkari suit look. If you want a traditional look on the occasion of the festival, then you should style such a handcraft Kalamkari suit set
If you want to choose something different, sober, then wear this type of Zari border plain Anarkali suit. With which you should wear net chunni and heavy earrings will look amazing
Like Priyamani, you can style such a golden Gota Benze frock suit on the occasion of Shivratri. You will get such suits from Rs 1500 to Rs 3000 in the market
This Chikankari suit of Priya Mani has been designed with a red and white color combo. You can buy such a suit in Chikankari work and wear it on any special day
Sikander to The Diplomat: 6 Bollywood movies releasing in March
Veena Malik Birthday: Everything you need to know about this actress
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja's net worth, profession revealed!
(PHOTOS) Urvashi Rautela's bungalow is no less than a 5-star hotel