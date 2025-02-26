Entertainment

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Floral Printed Anarkali Suit

Floral printed Anarkali sets like this are always in trend. You can get such a suit set made by a tailor by buying the fabric. This will also improve the fitting of the suit

High Slit Embroidery Suit

You can also wear this type of high slit embroidery suit in your in-laws' house during Shiv Puja

Golden Border White Anarkali Suit

You can also choose such a plain white suit of frock and Anarkali style. These are always evergreen. If you want, you can create a new look by getting Gota work done on it

Handcraft Kalamkari Suit Set

You can also try Priyamani's Kalamkari suit look. If you want a traditional look on the occasion of the festival, then you should style such a handcraft Kalamkari suit set

Zari Border Plain Anarkali Suit

If you want to choose something different, sober, then wear this type of Zari border plain Anarkali suit. With which you should wear net chunni and heavy earrings will look amazing

Golden Gota Benze Frock Suit

Like Priyamani, you can style such a golden Gota Benze frock suit on the occasion of Shivratri. You will get such suits from Rs 1500 to Rs 3000 in the market

Chikankari Churidar Suit Set

This Chikankari suit of Priya Mani has been designed with a red and white color combo. You can buy such a suit in Chikankari work and wear it on any special day

