Madhuri Dixit vs Juhi Chawla: Check net worth, hit movies of 90s actresses
Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, both top actresses of the 90s, have a vast difference in their net worth today. Who is richer and why? Find out in this interesting comparison
| Published : May 15 2025, 02:07 PM
2 Min read
On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, we compare her career and net worth with Juhi Chawla's. Both were top actresses of the 80s and 90s.
Madhuri Dixit is known for her acting and dance, while Juhi Chawla charmed with her innocence. We compare their earnings and hit movies.
Juhi Chawla's net worth is INR 4600 crore, making her the richest Bollywood actress, according to Hurun India Rich List 2024.
Juhi Chawla has acted in 80+ films and now manages several businesses, including an IPL franchise team.
Juhi Chawla is a co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, earning a significant share of its income.
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta co-own KKR and have investments in real estate and restaurants like Gustoso and Rue Du Liban.
Juhi Chawla delivered hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, and Yes Boss between 1986 and 2009.
Juhi Chawla starred in hits like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, and Deewana Mastana, mostly with Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.
Madhuri Dixit has delivered more hits than Juhi Chawla, with around 25-30 hit/superhit films, including Tezaab and Beta.
Madhuri Dixit's total net worth is estimated to be between INR 250-300 crore, according to various media reports.
Madhuri Dixit has acted in over 70 films, including blockbusters like Tezaab, Beta, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.
Madhuri Dixit appears as a judge on TV and reality shows, earning a substantial income from these appearances and brand endorsements.
Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Sriram Nene, started a production house, RNM Movies, which produced the film Panchak.
Madhuri Dixit's income comes from acting, TV shows, and brand endorsements. Her husband is a doctor and businessman.
The massive difference in net worth is due to Juhi Chawla's business and real estate investments.
Madhuri Dixit has received 6 Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri, while Juhi Chawla has received 2 Filmfare Awards.
