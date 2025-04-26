Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Nene, reveals why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma relocated to London. It was reported that the couple moved to London last year when Anushka gave birth to couple's second child.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, has revealed the reason behind Team India star batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma’s decision to leave and relocate to London last year.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017 and the couple became parents for the first time to a baby girl. Vamika Kohli. However, the power couple maintained privacy by not revealing their daughter’s face to the media and continued to shield her from constant public attention in order to ensure normal and secure upbringing away from the glory of fame.

Last year, it was reported that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decided to leave and relocate to London. The reports emerged after Kohli and Anushka travelled to London for the birth of their second child, a son, Akaay Kohli. Kohli missed the entire five-match Test series against England at home in order to be with her wife during the final days of the pregnancy and to ensure complete privacy and peace around the birth of the second child.

Why did Kohli and Anushka shift to London?

There have been speculations behind Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving India and moving to London. The speculations were put to rest by Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Dr Sriram Nene.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahabadia show, Dr. Nene expressed his mutual admiration for Virat Kohli while revealing how Anushka spoke to him about wanting to leave India and move to London for the sake of their children.

“I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being. I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn: they all put their pants on one leg at a time.” Dr. Nene said.

“We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here. We appreciate what they go through because anything they do attracts attention.

"We almost become isolated. Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally," he added.

Virat Kohli in brilliant form in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been grabbing headlines with his performance in the ongoing IPL season. The 36-year-old is in brilliant form and in a race to win the third Orange Cap of his career. Kohli is currently the second-leading run-getter of the tournament with 392 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 65.33 in 9 matches.

Kohli’s best performance against Punjab Kings, when he played match-winning unbeaten innings of 73 off 54 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down 158-run target in 18.5 overs. He won the Player of the Match award for his performance against Punjab Kings. Kohli was the Orange Cap holder in the last IPL season as the highest run-getter with 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli will look to continue carrying on his momentum in the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. Kohli will return to action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.