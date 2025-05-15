(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Madhuri Dixit's Mumbai house
Beautiful pictures of Madhuri Dixit's Mumbai home have surfaced. See photos of her living room, kitchen, bedroom, and balcony
| Published : May 15 2025, 11:45 AM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
A look inside Madhuri Dixit's elegant Mumbai home.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
This photo shows Madhuri Dixit's living room with a round sofa set and tables.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Madhuri with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene in their white-themed kitchen.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Madhuri Dixit's dining area features an oval table and stylish chairs.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Madhuri Dixit's bedroom adorned with paintings and a modern bed.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Sriram Madhav Nene on the balcony overlooking Mumbai.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
A glimpse of Madhuri Dixit's walk-in wardrobe.
