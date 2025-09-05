Image Credit : Asianet News

Sivakarthikeyan's performance is praised for elevating the film. The story is strong, with AR Murugadoss's direction and screenplay getting a thumbs up. Anirudh's music and BGM are captivating, and the visuals are stunning. Rukmini Vasanth shines in her role, especially in the love scenes. One netizen rated it 4/5.