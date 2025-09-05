'Madharaasi' X REVIEW: Is Sivakarthikeyan's film worth you time? Check here
Madharaasi Twitter Review: Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan and acclaimed director AR Murugadoss teamed up for 'Madharaasi,' which hit theaters worldwide today. Fans and critics have taken to social media to share their thoughts and reviews
Madharaasi: An Action Thriller
Madharaasi Twitter Review
Sivakarthikeyan's star power soared after 'Amaran,' leading to 'Madharaasi,' directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, it features Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabir, and Rukmini Vasanth. This action thriller released globally today.
Madharaasi's Budget Revealed
Made on a roughly 200 crore budget, Madharaasi is dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Sreekar Prasad edited, and Sudeep Elamon handled cinematography. VFX was done by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and Beast Bells. Netizens and critics shared their opinions after its global release.
What's Madharaasi About?
Madharaasi revolves around illegal arms trafficking in Tamil Nadu. It's an action-packed drama between the North Indian mafia and two task forces. Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu, who enters the criminal world to save his girlfriend, but his instability leads him to violence, blurring the lines between hero and villain. Love, revenge, sacrifice, friendship, and gang wars are key elements.
Twitter's Take on Madharaasi
Sivakarthikeyan's performance is praised for elevating the film. The story is strong, with AR Murugadoss's direction and screenplay getting a thumbs up. Anirudh's music and BGM are captivating, and the visuals are stunning. Rukmini Vasanth shines in her role, especially in the love scenes.
#Madharaasi REVIEW#SivaKarthikeyan on #Madharaasi PEAKED 🤩
✨ “A very solid film”
🎬 @ARMurugadoss, Good screen play, direction 🥳
🎶 Anirudh – the hit machine, BGM = 🔥🥹
👏 visual + Quality
💖 Rukmini, beautiful inside & out, makes the love portions shine!
MY RATING - 4/5 pic.twitter.com/f384p8AxMD
— D.R BASHEENTH (@BasheenthR27147) September 4, 2025
Heroine's Acting Praised
Another netizen rated Madharaasi 2½/5, praising the quality and color. Vidyut Jammwal's presence and action stunts add excitement, while Rukmini Vasanth's portrayal of "Malathy" is highlighted for its emotional depth.
#Madharaasireview insider Report ⚠️
📌Rating: 2½ /5 👍🏼
Positive ✅
⭐ Quality and coloration
⭐ Vidyut presence and stunts
⭐ Rukmini as "Malathy" nailed her role and emotions worked Good.#Madharaasireview insider Report ⚠️
📌Rating: 2½ /5 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/YVm0IDwr3w
— Dubbing baba (@dubbingbaba) September 4, 2025
Is it a Hit for Sivakarthikeyan?
One Twitter user found Madharaasi "unbearable" despite AR Murugadoss's efforts. Lackluster writing, over-the-top presentation, and excessive crying scenes are cited as drawbacks, leading to a 1½/5 rating and a "not recommended" verdict.
Rating: ⭐️½#Madharaasi is UNBEARABLE. Director @ARMurugadoss attempt is visible but the lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling & build up leaves the audience irritated. The execution if flawed. NOT RECOMMENDED. 👎 pic.twitter.com/mnWOuBkKj5
— vidhya (@vidhya_ofcl) September 4, 2025