Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has praised Maareesan, calling it a “delightful creation” that blends wit with social depth. Featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film has sparked excitement for its inventive storytelling and emotional resonance

The much-acclaimed actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has lavished praise on Maareesan, an upcoming Tamil-language comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Directed by Sudheesh Shankar and co-written by V. Krishna Moorthy, the movie is out in theatres on July 25, and expectations have soared.

Kamal Haasan Appreciates Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan:

Kamal Haasan tweeted about his feedback after attending a special showing, calling the film, “a delightful creation.” “I watched Maareesan-a film flitting orchestrally between witticism and depth, leaving me in laughter, thoughtfulness, and admiration for its craftsmanship. Had a wonderful talk with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation.”

Haasan waxed poetic on matters other than just humour in the film. He stated that it includes a socially conscious view of human emotion and casts a smutty eye on society's darker yet wizened shadows. This, he says, is the type of innovative and excessive cinema that he is naturally attracted to as a viewer and creator.

Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan:

In the trailer for the film, we see Fahadh Faasil as a crafty thief who has an encounter with an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer, who happens to be Vadivelu. Realizing that he is losing his memory, Vadivelu decides to go to Thiruvannamalai to see a friend. Realizing this is an opportunity, he offers to drop him there on his motorcycle with his sight firmly set on conning him out of his money. But from what started as a small-time con turns into a full-blown road trip with unexpected twists, emotional undertows, and unforeseen links.

After the dancing and typically graceful interplay of the two, this exercise in acting would have propelled even the greatest fans to adoration. It is the pair's second exertion following their initial triumph in the critically praised Maamannan, with their chemistry and overall acting prowess having generated excitement across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editing is by Sreejith Sarang. The supporting cast includes Vivek Prasanna, Renuka, and Sithara.

With Kamal Haasan as an endorsing hero and a story that promises entertainment with something to say, Maareesan is set for a sure blast in drawing audiences into theatres. Fans are awaiting a wonderful weekend, with promises not just for sheer fun but also for some cerebral cinema.