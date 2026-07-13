JioHotstar is bringing a mixed bag of entertainment.

Ramya Krishnan hosts the Tamil dating show 'Second Love' (July 13), where six men and six women get a second shot at love.

Samantha's action-drama 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' (July 17) sees her as a former assassin whose past comes back to haunt her.

Also streaming is the romantic drama 'Wuthering Heights' (July 13) starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The action-horror sequel 'Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come' (July 16).