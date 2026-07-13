Maa Inti Bangaaram to Wuthering Heights: Exciting OTT Releases to Watch This Week
This week, OTT platforms are packed with exciting new releases. Get ready for Samantha's action-packed 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', the intense 'Raktanchal 3', and a whole lot of other movies and web series you just can't miss.
OTT Movies
Movie buffs and web series fans, get ready! This week's OTT lineup is full of exciting content. From a Tamil dating reality show to Hollywood action-horror, and from crime dramas to Korean romantic series, there's something for everyone. Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', 'Raktanchal 3', 'Wuthering Heights', and 'Ready Or Not 2' are the top highlights you can't miss.
JioHotstar
JioHotstar is bringing a mixed bag of entertainment.
Ramya Krishnan hosts the Tamil dating show 'Second Love' (July 13), where six men and six women get a second shot at love.
Samantha's action-drama 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' (July 17) sees her as a former assassin whose past comes back to haunt her.
Also streaming is the romantic drama 'Wuthering Heights' (July 13) starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.
The action-horror sequel 'Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come' (July 16).
Netflix
Netflix has some great titles lined up. Will Ferrell stars as a has-been golfer in the comedy series 'The Hawk' (July 16).
'Spooky In Love' (July 18) is a Korean drama about a ghost-seeing hotel heiress and a ghost-fearing prosecutor.
Don't miss '23,000 Lives' (July 17), a German film based on a real-life rescue at sea.
Finally, the beloved 'Heartstopper' series concludes with the feature film 'Heartstopper Forever' (July 17).
Prime Video
Prime Video is dropping some intense content.
'Ride Or Die' (July 15) is an action-comedy about two women on the run after a botched murder attempt.
'Murder 101' (July 13) is a true-crime docuseries where a high school teacher and students investigate the 'Redhead Murders' case.
The much-awaited 'Raktanchal 3' (July 16), starring Nikitin Dheer and Karan Patel, returns with more revenge and power struggles.
ZEE5
Apple TV+
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