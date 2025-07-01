Maa Box Office collection Day 4: Kajol's horror thriller earned THIS; Check here
Kajol's 'Maa' is killing it at the box office! Find out how much it earned on day 4, will it beat Kannappa, and is Kajol joining Shaitan 2?
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 09:25 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
'Maa' performed well in its first 3 days, earning an estimated ₹ 17.65 crore in India. Here's day 4's box office collection and occupancy.
26
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol's 'Maa' is rocking the box office. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the production house plans to combine 'Maa' with the Shaitan universe. Kajol might join Shaitan 2.
36
Image Credit : instagram
'Maa' earned around 1.47 crore in India on its fourth day, totaling ₹ 19.12 Cr over 4 days. This might increase by July 1st morning. Big-budget 'Kannappa' earned ₹ 1.19 Cr on its fourth day.
46
Image Credit : instagram
On Monday, June 30, 2025, 'Maa's' Hindi occupancy was 11.88%. Morning shows: 6.97%, afternoon shows: 14.46%, evening shows: 14.20%. Night show reports will be available on July 1st morning.
56
Image Credit : instagram
'Maa' is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios.
66
Image Credit : instagram
'Maa' stars Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati in lead roles.
Top Stories