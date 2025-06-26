This Friday, June 27th, is packed with exciting releases in theaters. From Kannappa and Maa to Nikita Roy, six films spanning horror, action, and suspense thriller genres are hitting the big screen.

This Friday, June 27th, sees the release of several Bollywood and South Indian films, including horror, action, and thrilling movies. Kajol's highly anticipated film, Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is among the releases. The film stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Suryashikha Das alongside Kajol, who plays Ambika, a mother who embodies Goddess Kali to combat a demonic curse. Let's explore the other films releasing this Friday...

Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy

Also releasing this Friday is Nikita Roy, the directorial debut of Kussh Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha's brother. This horror mystery features Paresh Rawal, Sonakshi Sinha, and Bogdana Orelnova in lead roles, with the story penned by Belal Khalid, Pawan Kripalani, and Neil Mohanty.

Akshay Kumar's Kannappa

Leading the action-fantasy drama lineup is Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and starring Vishnu Manchu, South superstar Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film revolves around the story of Kannappa, also known as Kannappa Nayanar, a hunter who becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Madhu, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam. The film hits theaters on the 27th.

F1: The Movie

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's motorsport action drama, F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, also releases on June 27th. Starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem, the film follows a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver. Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise recently attended the London premiere of F1: The Movie.

South Indian Film Releases on June 27th

Several South Indian films are also releasing on June 27th. These include the Tamil film Margan, a crime thriller directed by Leo John Paul and starring Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, Mahanadhi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, and Vinod Sagar. The Malayalam film Janki vs State of Kerala, directed by Praveen Narayanan, stars Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh Gopi, Shruti Ramachandran, and Divya Pillai. The Kannada film Athani, directed by Samarth M, features Samarth M, Madhu BC, Shobhraj, Bhavya, and Bala Rajwadi. The Tamil film Good Day, directed by Aravindan, stars Prithviraj Ramalingam, Kali Venkat, Maina Nandini, Bose Venkat, and Bhagavathi Perumal.