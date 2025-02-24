Lucky Ali to marry 4th time at 66? Here's what singer has to say

Multiple marriages are common in the film industry, not just among actors but also singers. A 66-year-old star singer is preparing for his fourth marriage. Who is he?

There are many actors in the film industry who have married multiple times. Some have married three times, and many have married twice. This is common among actors. But did you know that there are singers who have married multiple times? Recently, a star senior singer is getting ready to marry for the fourth time. Now, who is the singer?

He is none other than the famous singer Lucky Ali. This star singer is getting ready to marry for the fourth time at the age of 66. Moreover, he publicly revealed his desire to marry. Ali has already been married and divorced three times. He recently participated in the 18th Kathakaran International Storytellers Festival held at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. At this event, Lucky Ali mesmerized the audience with his voice.

Moreover, he revealed some hit songs he sang during his career and the interesting stories behind them. Meanwhile, when Lucky Ali was asked about his next dream, his answer surprised everyone. On this occasion, Lucky Ali expressed his desire to marry for the fourth time, saying, 'It is my dream to marry again.'

His statements are now a topic of discussion in the Bollywood film industry and among audiences. It must be said that Lucky Ali's personal life is very different. He married three times. He did not stay with his three wives for long. He got divorced immediately.

Lucky Ali's first marriage was to an Australian woman. They met during the 'Suno' album and their hearts were connected. But the relationship between the two did not last long. In the end, they decided to separate. After divorcing his first wife, Lucky Ali married Anahita, a Parsi woman, in 2000. For this star singer, Anahita converted to Islam and changed her name to Inaya.

Ali lived with his second wife for a long time. They also had two children. After the second divorce, Lucky Ali married Kate Elizabeth Hallam in 2010. After marrying Lucky Ali, she changed her name to Aisha Ali. Lucky Ali's third wife is 24 years younger than him. However, they divorced in 2017. Ali, who has been single since then, thinks about marrying for the fourth time at the age of 66 if he gets the chance.

