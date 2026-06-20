Few Bollywood films have explored forbidden love as boldly as Silsila. The story follows Amit, who gives up his relationship with Chandni to marry his late brother's pregnant fiancée, Shobha. Years later, fate reunites Amit and Chandni, reigniting emotions they believed were buried forever.

What makes Silsila unforgettable is its mature portrayal of love, marriage and moral conflict. The film asks whether true love can ever be forgotten and at what cost people choose duty over desire.