Even today, stories about Hindi cinema's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, are hot topics. One such story is about a secret party he threw, which apparently led to his breakup with girlfriend Anju Mahendru after a 7-year relationship. What exactly happened that night?

Stories from the life of Hindi cinema's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, are still talked about everywhere. People still discuss his stardom, his super luxurious lifestyle, and his grand parties. Now, years later, a story about one of his secret parties is making headlines again. It is said that something happened at this party that ended his relationship with his girlfriend, Anju Mahendru, for good. Apparently, the two had been together for 7 years. This incident is also mentioned in the book written on him, ‘Rajesh Khanna: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’. Let's find out the full story behind this secret party...

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rajesh Khanna-Anju Mahendru's Affair

There was a time when Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru's affair was the talk of the town in Bollywood. News about their relationship was splashed all over newspapers and magazines back then. It's said that they were in a relationship for seven long years. Of course, their relationship saw many ups and downs and they faced a lot of problems, but they never broke up. And then, one secret party thrown by Rajesh Khanna separated them forever. So what really happened at this party? Let's get into it...

Rajesh Khanna's Secret Party

The book ‘Rajesh Khanna: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ mentions this secret party. The book says that Rajesh Khanna threw a secret party in Khandala. Only his staff, manager, Dimple Kapadia's family, and a few close friends knew about it. The truth was, he was planning to marry Dimple. He made sure Anju Mahendru had no clue about this party. However, Anju somehow got wind of it. She went to Rajesh Khanna's house with her mother. She asked his personal assistant, Prashant, about the party, but he flatly denied knowing where Rajesh Khanna was. Later, Anju left for Khandala herself. But, she had to return empty-handed because Rajesh Khanna had changed the party's location at the very last minute. After this, Anju was furious. The book mentions that Prashant later revealed that Rajesh Khanna had finally decided to leave Anju and marry Dimple Kapadia. Anju then sent a message to Rajesh Khanna through his driver, and after that, their relationship was over forever. The book claims Anju's life was completely ruined. She was in two more relationships after this, but neither of them worked out. Anju is now 80 years old and has never married.