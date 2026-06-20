Shilpa Shetty posted a heartfelt birthday message for her mother, Sunanda Shetty, calling her the 'biggest blessing' and 'greatest strength'. Sister Shamita Shetty and other Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes on social media.

Actress Shilpa Shetty marked her mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday by sharing a nostalgic photograph and a heartfelt message on Instagram. The Instagram post shared on Saturday featured an old photograph of Sunanda Shetty, accompanied by an affectionate caption in which Shilpa described her mother as the central pillar of her life.

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Calling her "biggest blessing," "greatest strength," and "toughest critic," she also referred to her as her "best friend, teacher, guide, and soulmate." Expressing gratitude for her mother's constant support, Shilpa wrote, "Words will never be enough to express how much you mean to me." She further wished her mother continued health, peace, and happiness, adding that seeing her smile remains her greatest joy.

Family and Friends Join In

Adding to the family's celebration, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also shared a heartfelt message for their mother, writing, "Happy Birthday Darling Momie you deserve all the love and happiness in the world n we are so blessed to have you in our lives Thankyou for everything you do .. big and small may your life be filled with laughter, joy, great health n peace always love you mom".

Celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, and Maheep Kapoor, also extended their birthday wishes in the comments section. (ANI)