'Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films

If Mere Husband Ki Biwi has you hooked, it’s time to dive into Arjun Kapoor’s filmography!

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt romances, Arjun has delivered several memorable performances over the years. Here are five of his romantic films that you shouldn’t miss

article_image2

Half- Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend is a 2017 romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the film explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery

article_image3

2 States (2014) – The Romantic Blockbuster

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller, 2 States showcased Arjun in a charming romantic avatar opposite Alia Bhatt. This heartwarming love story about cultural differences struck a chord with audiences, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year

article_image4

Ishaqzaade (2012) – The Power-Packed Debut

Arjun burst onto the Bollywood scene with Ishaqzaade, playing the rebellious Parma Chauhan in this intense love story set against a backdrop of political rivalry. His raw energy and sizzling chemistry with Parineeti Chopra made this film a runaway hit!

article_image5

Ki & Ka (2016) – The Game-Changer

Breaking stereotypes, Arjun played a progressive husband in Ki & Ka opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film’s fresh take on gender roles and relationships made it a talking point, while Arjun’s effortless performance won over audiences

article_image6

Gunday (2014) – The Ultimate Bromance

Teaming up with Ranveer Singh, Arjun delivered a high-energy performance in Gunday, a gripping action drama about two childhood friends rising in the underworld. With adrenaline-pumping action and chartbuster songs, this film was a box office sensation

