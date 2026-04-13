Nayanthara has produced 'LIK', and her husband Vignesh Shivan directed it. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore. With a net collection of ₹22.70 crore in India, it has already recovered over 37% of its budget in just three days. The real test for the film begins now, during the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. We'll have to wait and see how it performs.

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