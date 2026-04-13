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Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collection Day 3: Vignesh Shivan Directorial Earns THIS Much
'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany', is quietly making its mark at the box office. It might not be making huge numbers because of the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave, but it's still earning more than ‘Dacoit’
What was LIK's Day 3 Collection?
What is LIK's Total Box Office Collection?
Vignesh Shivan directed this sci-fi romantic comedy. 'LIK' has earned a total of ₹22.70 crore in India over its first weekend. The film released in two languages. Its Tamil version collected ₹18.40 crore, while the Telugu version brought in ₹4.30 crore.
'LIK' Outperforms 'Dacoit' in the First Weekend
'LIK' Ready to Beat 'Dacoit' Worldwide Too
The Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty starrer 'LIK' is also about to overtake 'Dacoit' at the worldwide box office. In three days, 'Dacoit' has collected ₹34.77 crore globally, while 'LIK' is just behind with ₹34.59 crore. Their overseas gross collections stand at ₹11.65 crore and ₹8.30 crore, respectively.
How Much of its Budget has LIK Recovered in Three Days?
Nayanthara has produced 'LIK', and her husband Vignesh Shivan directed it. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore. With a net collection of ₹22.70 crore in India, it has already recovered over 37% of its budget in just three days. The real test for the film begins now, during the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. We'll have to wait and see how it performs.
ALSO READ: LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much; Beats Dhurandhar
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