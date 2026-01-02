One of the most anticipated films of the year, Love And War, reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while also bringing Vicky Kaushal into the mix. Originally planned for a Christmas 2025 release, the film has been pushed to March 2026. Though details remain closely guarded, the project is expected to deliver an intense, emotionally charged narrative characteristic of Bhansali’s grand romantic vision.