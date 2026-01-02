- Home
- Entertainment
- Love And War to Cocktail 2: 5 Bollywood Romantic Dramas Releasing In 2026; Check Here
Love And War to Cocktail 2: 5 Bollywood Romantic Dramas Releasing In 2026; Check Here
Love And War to Cocktail 2: 2026 is shaping up to be a promising year for Bollywood romance, with filmmakers exploring love through modern relationships, grand emotions, youthful passion, and light-hearted comedy, led by a mix of fresh pairings
Movies Releasing In 2026
Bollywood’s 2026 slate is rich with romance, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love And War to the modern relationship drama Cocktail 2, as filmmakers explore love through passion, conflict, and evolving emotions across generations.
Love And War
One of the most anticipated films of the year, Love And War, reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while also bringing Vicky Kaushal into the mix. Originally planned for a Christmas 2025 release, the film has been pushed to March 2026. Though details remain closely guarded, the project is expected to deliver an intense, emotionally charged narrative characteristic of Bhansali’s grand romantic vision.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, director Mudassar Aziz expands the universe of his 2019 hit through a spiritual sequel. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film promises a lively mix of romance, misunderstandings, and modern relationship dynamics. Releasing on Holi, March 4, 2026, it aims to combine festive humour with contemporary romantic drama.
Chand Mera Dil
Chand Mera Dil introduces a fresh on-screen pairing with Ananya Panday and Lakshya leading the cast. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni, the film is described as a passionate love story driven by strong emotions and dramatic turns. Scheduled for release on April 10, 2026, it is positioned as a romantic drama aimed at younger audiences while retaining emotional depth.
Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a contemporary romantic drama that is presently being filmed and is expected to arrive in cinemas in June 2026. Positioned as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 film Cocktail, the story revisits the complexities of modern relationships, touching upon themes of love, companionship, and emotional conflict
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a David Dhawan directorial that blends romance with comedy. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film keeps its storyline under wraps but relies on its star cast and seasoned director to deliver mainstream entertainment. Set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026, it is expected to offer a light-hearted yet engaging take on love and relationships.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.