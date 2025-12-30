Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has reportedly been delayed once again, impacting its planned 2026 release and creating concerns for the release schedule of his other big project, Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor has two of the most ambitious films of his career lined up — Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While fans were looking forward to both releases in 2026, fresh reports suggest that Bhansali’s film may face another delay, affecting the carefully planned timeline of Ramayana.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Love and War was initially expected to release around Eid 2026. However, the shooting schedule has reportedly been extended till May 2026, making an early release impossible. As a result, the makers are now considering August or September 2026 as the new release window, with an official announcement expected soon.

A source close to the project revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have all blocked their schedules till May 2026, pushing back their other professional commitments due to the increased number of shoot days. The insider also indicated that Ranbir had requested a June release, but logistical challenges ruled out that possibility.

The delay has reportedly caused disappointment within the Ramayana team, who were hoping for a minimum six-month gap between Love and War and Ramayana. The extended shoot has also led to a rise in the production budget of Bhansali’s film, adding further pressure on timelines.

Meanwhile, the first official glimpse of Love and War is expected to be unveiled in January 2026, though no confirmation has been issued by the makers so far.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT RAMAYANA

In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Yash is set to play the role of Ravana, marking a significant transformation for the KGF star. Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey will reportedly essay the roles of Hanuman and Laxman.

The ensemble cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodri and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan are also part of the ambitious project. Reports suggest that the editing work for the first installment has already been completed.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT LOVE AND WAR

Love and War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier this year, Ranbir spoke about the project during an interaction in Mumbai, where he described the film as a dream opportunity for any actor.

He shared that working with Bhansali again after 17 years has been creatively exhausting yet deeply fulfilling. Ranbir reportedly praised the filmmaker’s dedication, understanding of emotions, music, and Indian cultural values, adding that although Bhansali’s process can be demanding, it ultimately nurtures true artistry and leaves actors creatively satisfied.