- Home
- Entertainment
- Lokah vs Madharaasi Box Office Collection Report: Did Lokah Just Crush Madharaasi at Box Office?
Lokah vs Madharaasi Box Office Collection Report: Did Lokah Just Crush Madharaasi at Box Office?
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a runaway success. Having crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in just 10 days. Meanwhile, Madharaasi, despite its star power and festive release, has only garnered around ₹63 crore globally in its opening weekend.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Lokah vs Madharaasi Box Office
Some films outshine others, and such films usually do good business at the box office, thanks largely to positive word of mouth. One of the films which has changed the face of cinema in the Malayalam film industry is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra produced by Dulquer Salmaan, which continues to smash all records since its release. The festival of Onam holidays has added to its collections.
Lokah Box Office Success
Now, the eleventh day since its release, the film has grossed a hefty ₹168.25 crore internationally according to Sacnilk and is expected soon to cross the ₹200 crore mark. Margin on India net now stands at ₹72.35 crores, while the gross was its official announcement, ₹84.55 crores, leaving releases from outside India worth ₹83.70 crore. Proverbs are still doing Lokah's name proud since it became the first woman-centric film in India with the highest box office gross.
Lokah Gives Madharaasi Tough Competition
- Now, from all its collections, the movie has gotten hold of ₹51.75 crore in Kerala alone, while it still continues with strong momentum in the rest states: Karnataka (₹7.88 crore), Telangana/Andhra Pradesh (₹10.1 crore) and Tamil Nadu (₹10.85 crore). It also has record sales of tickets sold on BookMyShow. Very recently, on August 29, Lokah collected ₹7.15 crores within the state of Kerala, beating Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi by a wide margin.
Madharaasi vs Lokah Collections
In three days, Siva Kartikeyan's Madharaasi manged to make about ₹1.45 crores in Kerala, whereas Lokah would not have earned much but a single day made nearly five times the amount of his total earning. Interestingly enough, the same heroine shared screen space earlier with Sivakarthikeyan in Hero and is the leading actress in Lokah, that is, Kalyani Priyadarshan. Records notwithstanding, Madharaasi was able to garner itself commendable figures by sweeping more than ₹62 crores worldwide within three days of its release.