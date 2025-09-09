Image Credit : instagram

In three days, Siva Kartikeyan's Madharaasi manged to make about ₹1.45 crores in Kerala, whereas Lokah would not have earned much but a single day made nearly five times the amount of his total earning. Interestingly enough, the same heroine shared screen space earlier with Sivakarthikeyan in Hero and is the leading actress in Lokah, that is, Kalyani Priyadarshan. Records notwithstanding, Madharaasi was able to garner itself commendable figures by sweeping more than ₹62 crores worldwide within three days of its release.