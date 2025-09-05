Image Credit : X

At the celebration in Hyderabad, Dulquer Salmaan announced his intention to give part of profits from the film to the whole Lokah team. He said that the whole hard work put behind the film really deserved that kind of recognition. Further, he said that it started as a five-part series, with further possibility of being expanded depending on how it did in the future.

History Behind the Scenes

As Kalyani Priyadarshan's heroine, the film directed by Dominic Arun is the first-ever female superhero film in Malayalam cinema. The screenplay for the movie was done by Dominic Arun and Shanti Balachandran, while Dulquer's home banner Wayfarer Films produced the project. Sunny, another important character in the superhero universe, will be played with Kalyani by Nazlan.