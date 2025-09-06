Image Credit : instagram

With speculation around Vijay’s possible move away from cinema, many fans and critics see Sivakarthikeyan as the next big star of Tamil cinema. While some critics labeled him as a “sudden Thalapathy,” Sivakarthikeyan responded by humbly calling himself the “boy next door.” Following legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan is now considered one of the top box office draws in Kollywood, largely due to the success of his previous film, Maaveeran.