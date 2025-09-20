Lokah Shatters Empuraan Records: Becomes Number One at the Box Office
Lokah Movie Box Office: The film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has set a new record as the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry.
Image Credit : X
Lokah Break Empuraan Record
'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, surpassing 'Empuraan.' It also set a record for a female-centric film in Indian cinema.
Image Credit : Facebook
Lokah's Box Office Record
The film, Malayalam's first female superhero movie based on the Kalliyankattu Neeli myth, is getting a great response. It hit the 100 crore club in 7 days and is a box office hit.
Image Credit : X
Lokah to be made in 5 parts
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, this film presents a magical world based on Kerala's Kalliyankattu Neeli legend. It also features cameos by Dulquer and Tovino Thomas.
Image Credit : X
Lokah in the number 1 spot
Manjummel Boys was the previous record holder. This year, Thudarum and Empuraan beat it, but now Lokah has surpassed them all to become the new number one highest-grosser.
