Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra won acclaim from Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and more. The film, co-starring Naslen, blends folklore with mystery and has emerged as a box office hit, also earning praise from Ishaan and Rashmika.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt showered praise on Kalyani Priyadarshan's recent release 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra', calling it a fresh blend of "mythic folklore" and "mystery".

'Lokah' has emerged as a hit at the box office. It stars Kalyani and Naslen in the lead roles. Kalyani plays the role of a superhero in the movie. The film is produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films.

The Malayalam film is set to release in Hindi today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt expressed her happiness for the movie's release in Hindi. She wrote, "Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!"



Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended his loudest cheer for Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra.'

Ahead of the film's Hindi version release, Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle and hailed Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance, further giving a nod to her father, filmmaker Priyadarshan.

"Talent runs in the family...suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir's daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power," Akshay wrote on X.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have collaborated multiple times for superhit films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Recently, the actor-filmmaker reunited for the horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' marking their collaboration on the big screen after 15 years.

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, among others.

Additionally, Akshay also has Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' in the pipeline, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have also come forward, cheering for 'Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra.' Stars like Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sharvari were among the ones to lead the line of praise. (ANI)



