Image Credit : X

For the first time in South India, a female-led film has grossed 100 crores. Besides Malayalam, the Kollywood and Tolluwood versions of Lokah have also been well-received by the audiences and they are doing good business at the box office. The Hindi version releases in theaters today. If the film reaches North Indian audiences, it has the potential to gross 500 crores. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun.