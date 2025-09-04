- Home
Lokah has created history at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing female-centric film in South Indian cinema. With its powerful storytelling and stellar performances, the movie has set a new benchmark for women-led films in the industry.
Highest Grossing South Indian Female-Led Film
Female-centric films are not happening very often in Indian cinema. Whats even rare is, the films that are successful ones. So, when such films achieve great success, it's as a milestone in the history of Indian cinema. Mollywood Lokah's first part, Chandra, is the latest addition to this successful films list. Released without much hype, This film received a positive response from day one and is now breaking box office records.
Lokah's Record-Breaking Run
For the first time in South India, a female-led film has grossed 100 crores. Besides Malayalam, the Kollywood and Tolluwood versions of Lokah have also been well-received by the audiences and they are doing good business at the box office. The Hindi version releases in theaters today. If the film reaches North Indian audiences, it has the potential to gross 500 crores. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun.
Lokah Grosses 100 Crores
Lokah: Part 1, Chandra has become the highest-grossing female-centric South Indian film, surpassing Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film Mahanati and several successful Anushka Shetty films. Mahanati, released in 2018, grossed 84.5 crores and Keerthy Suresh won a National Award for her performance in Mahanati. Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah has crossed 101 crores already.
Lokah's Box Office Triumphs
Lokah has crossed the 100 crore mark in global box office collections. It's the 12th Malayalam film to achieve this feat and the third fastest. Lokah reached this milestone in seven days, surpassing Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, which took nine days. Mohanlal's Empuraan and Lucifer hold the first and second positions, achieving the feat in two and six days, respectively.