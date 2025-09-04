Lokah Chapter One crossed Rs 100 crore globally, becoming the third Malayalam film to achieve this. Netflix reportedly acquired streaming rights, with a multi-language release expected around late September or early October.

Kochi: Malayalam Cinema's first woman superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter One: Chandra was reportedly made on a surprisingly modest budget of just Rs 30 crore. Despite its grand visuals and ambitious world-building, the film’s makers have managed to keep production costs under control. Although the producers have not officially disclosed Kalyani's salary for the film, trade circles estimate her remuneration to be between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. Duluqer Salmaan appears to have done the cameo without any cost since it is his production. Naslen's salary per movie is about Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 Crore, and is likely that the young actor received the same amount. Sandy Master, who plays the antagonist in the film, had received around Rs 50 lakh for playing the ‘chocolate coffee' character in Actor Vijay's Leo. It is likely that his salary would have been lower or equal to Rs 50 Lakh. According to media reports, the film's streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix for an undisclosed fee. Lokah could be available online around last week of September or first week of October. The release will be in multiple language such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was touted as Malayalam cinema’s first woman-centric superhero film. It stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office in quick time. The makers and cast celebrated the milestone, which makes it only the third film from the industry to cross this benchmark. Powered by glowing reviews and strong audience word-of-mouth, the film continues its remarkable run in theatres. The Hindi-language release was on Thursday, September 4.

Kannada Sentiments Hurt

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, had issued a public apology after a line from their latest release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra drew criticism for allegedly offending the Kannada-speaking community. In a statement posted on Instagram, the production house expressed regret, noting that the dialogue was never intended to cause hurt. “It has come to our attention that a line delivered by one of the characters has unintentionally affected the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we value people above everything else. We sincerely regret this oversight and assure you that the dialogue will be removed or altered at the earliest. We apologise for the hurt caused and request your forgiveness,” the note read. The team confirmed that the controversial dialogue will be edited out from the film going forward.