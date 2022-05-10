Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock-Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Khatron Ke Khiladi?

    First Published May 10, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Reports have claimed that Munawar Faruqui has been offered two more reality shows -- Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    Before Munawar Faruqui joined Lock Upp as a contestant and went on to even win it, he was known as India's one of the most controversial stand-up comedians. However, things have taken a sharp turn for him as he is now walking on the part of becoming a celebrity. With his win in Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show, Munawar is being bombed with various offers of other reality TV shows, reportedly.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    Munawar Farooqui came out of Lock Upp's jail as the favourite of the audience. And with his increasing popularity, makers of other reality TV shows are considering bringing him on board.

    ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Here's what Munawar Faruqui won in Kangana Ranaut's show as season 1 winner

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    If reports are to be believed, the stand-up comedian has at least two offers in hand since he won the show a few days back. Previously, it was reported that Munawar Faruqui has been offered to appear as a contestant on Rohit Shetty’s reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    When Munawar Faruqui was asked about the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' offer, he said that he hasn’t heard or come across any such offer yet. Only time will tell whether Munawar will be seen on the adventurous show or not.

    ALSO READ: Meet Lock-up winner Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured girlfriend Nazil

    Image: Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    But now, there are fresh reports that have claimed that Munawar Faruqui may join ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Per reports, Munawar has been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this yet. The first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar while Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. At the same time, after seeing Munavvar's performance in Lock Upp, bets are being placed that he may prove to be a strong contender for the show.

    Image: Nazil, Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui shared an adorable picture with a young woman on his Instagram. The photograph went viral within hours of it being posted, as his fans were eager to know about the woman, whose face he had hidden by using a heart emoji. There are rumours that Munawar is dating one digital content creator named Nazil.

