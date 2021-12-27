  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Is Sai Pallavi eyeing Bollywood? Here's what The Love Story actress has to say 

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Sai Pallavi is one of the popular south Indian actresses with hit films in her kitty. She is currently enjoying in the success of Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani. This is the second film with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi.  Sai Pallavi is known for her movies such as Premam, Fidaa, Maari 2, Athiran to name a few.
     

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Sai Pallavi was seen in the Tollywood film Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Love Story received positive reviews from critics and audiences. And fans love her sizzling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya. After winning several hearts by doing Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Sai Pallavi is also eyeing a Bollywood debut. 
     

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    But the actress has certain conditions to do Bollywood film and we agree with it. In a report, Sai Pallavi has said that she needs an excellent script and an exemplary character that fits her. "I am ready to do a Bollywood film, but the script is essential. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me."
     

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    And her latest release is Shyam Singha Roy, a fantastic love story. In the film Nani plays a dual role. Besides Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film has stars like Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and more in critical roles. 

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Tollywood film Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The period drama film also features Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Priyamani, and Sai Chand play other supporting roles. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos RCB

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more RCB

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more

    Salman Khan father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on RCB

    Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Recent Stories

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says dont want PM Modi to apologise ruin his image overseas gcw

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says don't want PM Modi to apologise, ruin his image overseas

    Bank holidays in January 2022 Banks to be closed for 16 days Check out the list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days, Check out the list

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: 4 English members Test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon