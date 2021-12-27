Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this

Is Sai Pallavi eyeing Bollywood? Here's what The Love Story actress has to say

Sai Pallavi is one of the popular south Indian actresses with hit films in her kitty. She is currently enjoying in the success of Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani. This is the second film with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi. Sai Pallavi is known for her movies such as Premam, Fidaa, Maari 2, Athiran to name a few.



Sai Pallavi was seen in the Tollywood film Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Love Story received positive reviews from critics and audiences. And fans love her sizzling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya. After winning several hearts by doing Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Sai Pallavi is also eyeing a Bollywood debut.



But the actress has certain conditions to do Bollywood film and we agree with it. In a report, Sai Pallavi has said that she needs an excellent script and an exemplary character that fits her. "I am ready to do a Bollywood film, but the script is essential. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me."



And her latest release is Shyam Singha Roy, a fantastic love story. In the film Nani plays a dual role. Besides Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film has stars like Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and more in critical roles.