    Liger Advance Booking: Did ‘boycott calls’ have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s film?

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his debut in the Hindi film industry with the upcoming film ‘Liger’, co-starring actor Ananya Pandey. The film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, is slated for a theatrical release over this weekend. The advance booking has already started for the film and looks like, it is already minting some money.

    Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film 'Liger' is going to be released soon. The pan-India film will mark the South superstar’s debut in the Hindi film industry. He has been paired opposite actor Ananya Pandey. While the two actors have been running from one place to another to promote their upcoming film, the advance booking for it has already started. According to media reports, the Telugu version of Puri Jagannadh’s film has received a great response so far. However, in the Hindi belt, it is far from doing anything amazing. Take a look at how many tickets have been booked in which language for this film.

    Bumper booking in Telugu language: Vijay Deverakonda is a well-known name in Telugu cinema. This is the reason why this film is getting a good response in the Telugu-speaking states. According to the data received so far, Rs 3.66 crore bookings have been done in this language. According to media reports, till now nearly 2 lakh tickets for this film have been booked.

    Advance booking status in Hindi belt: In comparison to the Telugu language, Liger has hardly done any business in the Hindi belt so far. The promotion of this film was also done fiercely in the Hindi belt, but despite so much publicity, tickets for the film have been sold for only Rs 35 lakh so far.

    Lowest collections in Tamil Nadu: Apart from Telugu and Hindi, Liger is also being released in the Tamil language. But in this state, there is not much interest in the audience regarding this film. According to the reports, Tamil advance booking has been the lowest so far. Per the latest figures, only 3.5 lakh tickets have been booked in this language so far. At the same time, if the advance booking earnings are seen by combining all the three languages, then this figure has reached only Rs 4 crore.

    Total collection from three languages: If the advance booking collections from Telugu, Hindi and Tamil are taken into consideration, then the film has earned Rs 4 crore (approximately), so far. Liger will hit the theatres on Friday. The film has been facing ‘boycott calls’ on social media, since the time Vijay Deverakonda spoke in favour of Aamir Khan and his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Amidst this, it will be interesting to see if the film actually does work well or not.

