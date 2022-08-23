Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan’s first pic since drug case is everything adorable! Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

    Aaryan Khan broke the internet on late Monday night when he shared an adorable picture with his siblings, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. It is the first time since the drug case that he put up a post on his social media. The pictures of the three star kids will surely melt your heart!

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 8:26 AM IST

    Aryan Khan has made a come back on social media with pictures that are beyond being just adorable. For the first time since he was arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case in October 2021, Aryan shared a set of pictures with his baby sister and brother.

    Since the time Aryan Khan dropped adorable pictures with Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, the star babies have been breaking the internet with their sibling love and heart-melting smiles.

    Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aryan Khan posted two pictures – one, where is seen with Suhana Khan and AbRab, and in the second picture, it is just the two boys. Aaryan’s brooding looks, Suhana’s compassion for her brothers and AbRab’s innocence has won millions of hearts of their fans.

    Soon after Aryan Khan posted the picture son his social media with a caption that read. “hat-trick”, comments started flowing in from their fans, all of who were dropping heart emoticons. Not only the fans, but the stars from the film industry could also not keep themselves away from commenting on the trio’s picture.

    However, the two most interesting comments came from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. While Shah Rukh commented about having the pictures on his phone immediately, Suhana was tad-bit annoyed with Aryan cropping her out.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

    “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” wrote Shah Rukh Khan in the captions while Suhana Khan wrote, “Thanks for the crop.” The post has garnered nearly 6 lakh likes at the time of filing the report.

    For the unversed, Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai in October 2021 in a drug case. He was then sent in judicial custody, and after spending over 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, Arjan was released on bail. A few month ago, he was given a clean chit by the agency.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
