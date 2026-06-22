Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, and MK Stalin wished Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday. This marks his first birthday as CM after his party, TVK, won its debut assembly election.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday on Monday. In his message on X, Gandhi emphasised his solidarity with Vijay in driving the state's progress and safeguarding the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people. "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state's progress," he said.

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Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state’s progress. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the honourable @CMOTamilNadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay! I wish you the strength to continue serving the public with joy and physical-mental well-being," he said on 'X'.

Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna also sent birthday wishes to CM, lauding his transition from a celebrated film actor to a "servant of the people." In an X post, Arjuna highlighted Vijay's commitment to his new role, stating, "You ascended to the heights bestowed by the people, only to cast them aside for the sake of serving those very people; you proclaimed the grandeur of democracy with the words 'The people themselves are the monarchs'; you won the election as the Chief Minister desired by the people, as one among the people, and assumed the leadership of democracy! Now, from morning till night, without regard for time, you are tirelessly carrying out official duties as a 'servant of the people'."

A Historic Year for the Actor-Turned-Politician

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay celebrate his 52nd birthday today. This year marks a historic milestone for him, following his party's incredible success in its very first assembly election. He founded the party in 2024.

Vijay's victory is particularly striking given the context. Entering politics amid scepticism, controversies, and comparisons with past actor-politicians, he faced formidable opponents and entrenched party machinery. Yet, by converting fan enthusiasm into votes and leveraging a campaign focused on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, he has rewritten expectations. Tamil Nadu has witnessed actor-politicians before, but Vijay's rise--rooted in both cinematic charisma and a carefully crafted political narrative--signals a generational shift. (ANI)