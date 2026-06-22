A pro-Khalistan protester stormed the stage during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert and was detained, causing a security breach. The disturbance occurred despite recent threats from extreme organisations, yet the singer went ahead with the event.

A pro-Khalistan activist jumping onto the stage waving a flag, temporarily stunned listeners at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in San Francisco on Friday in an on-stage interruption. The event sparked a brief panic until venue security and local police arrived and subdued the guy and detained him.

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During the event, Diljit had stopped performing and restarted his dance until the individual was apprehended. He kept his presentation focused on entertainment and solidarity of the diaspora. The event took happened during Diljit’s live performance in San Francisco last night. The feedback said the demonstrator ran onto the stage during the event, causing a security violation.

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The disturbance comes after a spate of online threats and disruptions attributed to hardline groups, notably Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), against Diljit’s presence in mainstream Indian media. The artist has restated his stance on live events, warning anyone trying to mistreat his fans or interrupt the show will be removed by local authorities.

The tour ends in San Francisco. The event took place when Diljit Dosanjh’s North America Aura World Tour 2026 was coming to an end. The stadium and arena tour ended with gigs at the Chase Centre in San Francisco on June 20 and 21, 2026. Recently Diljit Dosanjh was celebrated by Los Angeles City Council by establishing January 6, 2027, as Diljit Dosanjh Day. The resolution praised his contribution in introducing Punjabi music to global audiences and in promoting South Asian culture in mainstream American entertainment.

Diljit is also waiting for his period drama, Panjab 95, to hit the screens. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and is based on the life of assassinated human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra.