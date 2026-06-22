Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's 52nd birthday was celebrated with a massive fireworks display in Sivakasi, organised by his party, TVK. The event drew hundreds of supporters, with political leaders praising his transition from actor to public servant.

Grand Fireworks Mark CM Vijay's Birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's 52nd birthday was celebrated with a grand fireworks display in Sivakasi on Sunday night, drawing hundreds of spectators and party supporters to the event. Organised by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the celebration featured a spectacular one-hour non-stop fireworks show in Sivakasi, widely known as India's fireworks capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The display included colourful aerial fireworks and a range of fancy pyrotechnic effects that illuminated the night sky. Actor Jai and State Minister Keerthana attended the celebrations and watched the fireworks alongside members of the public. Hundreds of spectators gathered with their families to witness the event, with many capturing the display on their mobile phones.

The celebrations coincided with Vijay's 52nd birthday on Monday, June 22, a milestone that comes after a landmark political year for the actor-turned-politician. Vijay founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024 and has since emerged as a major political figure in Tamil Nadu.

TVK Leader Praises Vijay's Public Service

Marking the occasion on Monday, Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna also shared a birthday message for Vijay on social media, praising his journey from cinema to public service. In his post, Arjuna wrote, "You ascended to the heights bestowed by the people, only to cast them aside for the sake of serving those very people; you proclaimed the grandeur of democracy with the words 'The people themselves are the monarchs'; you won the election as the Chief Minister desired by the people, as one among the people, and assumed the leadership of democracy! Now, from morning till night, without regard for time, you are tirelessly carrying out official duties as a 'servant of the people.'"

Reflecting on political leadership and public service, Arjuna also drew parallels between the philosophy of the late scholar and DMK founder CN Annadurai and Vijay's approach to governance. He stated, "The great scholar Anna said 'Go to the people' and took pleasure in transforming many ordinary folk into leaders. Saying 'Never forget the responsibility given by the people,' after half a century, our brother has adorned democracy by placing the service of the people into the hands of simple household children as ministers and assembly members."

Arjuna further pledged his support to the Chief Minister, saying, "We will forever journey alongside you in your policy path, in your political resolve, and in your service to the people."

From Actor to Chief Minister

Vijay's rise in politics has drawn significant attention across Tamil Nadu. Entering public life amid scepticism and comparisons with earlier actor-politicians, he built his political campaign around issues including anti-drug initiatives and social justice. His transition from one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars to the state's Chief Minister has been viewed by supporters as a significant political shift.

Monday's celebrations in Sivakasi reflected both Vijay's enduring popularity among fans and the growing support base of the party he founded, with fireworks, public participation and political tributes marking the occasion. (ANI)