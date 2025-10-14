Leo, Kurukshetra to Coolie Top: 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
Ormax has unveiled its latest list of the most-viewed movies and web series on OTT platforms. The rankings are based on viewership data for the most popular digital releases across various platforms.
Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
With many films now hitting streaming platforms just 28 days after their theatrical release, audiences are increasingly choosing OTT over cinemas. Here’s a look at the most-watched movies and web series on OTT from October 6–12.
Madharasi in the Top 5
Here’s a concise summary of the top OTT film rankings from October 6–12 based on Ormax data:
- 5th: Madharasi (Sivakarthikeyan) – 1.4M views on Prime Video
- 4th: Mahavatar Narasimha – 1.5M views on Netflix
- 3rd: Son of Sardaar 2 – 2M views on Netflix
Coolie Rakes in Views
- 2nd: Coolie – 2.6M views on Prime Video Rajinikanth’s mass entertainer grabs the second spot with strong viewership.
- 1st: War 2 – 3.5M views on Netflix Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, this action-packed sequel leads the charts.
Top 5 Web Series
- Jamnapaar Season 2 – 2.5 million views on Prime Video The relatable coming-of-age drama continues its strong run with its second season leading the chart.
- Search – 2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar A gripping thriller that has kept audiences hooked, securing the second spot this week.
- The Bads of Bollywood – 1.8 million views on Netflix This edgy, behind-the-scenes take on the industry has proven to be a hit with viewers.
- Kurukshetra – 1.5 million views on Netflix A socio-political drama gaining momentum for its intense narrative.
- Sixer Season 2 – 1.4 million views on Prime Video
