Grey's Anatomy, the renowned medical drama, returns for its 22nd season, cementing its place as one of television's most popular and longest-running series.

The series, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered in 2005 and has since become a global hit, combining emotional storytelling with difficult medical problems and very real characters. The latest season is currently available on JioHotstar.

About Grey Anatomy Season 22

The longest-running primetime medical drama delves into issues of love, mortality, ambition, and tragedy, as seen through the professional and personal lives of surgical residents. The viewers will be able to watch in English.

Grey Anatomy Season 22: Plot

The narrative of the series centres around the daily lives of a group of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. They are continuously making life-or-death decisions while attempting to juggle their personal lives and relationships. What happens when the boundaries between their personal and professional lives blur? Will they be capable of working properly?

Grey Anatomy Season 22: Cast and Characters

The cast of Grey's Anatomy includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Brooke Smith as Erica Hahn, Eric Dane as Mark Sloan, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams.

Ann Kindberg, Austin Guzman, Elisabeth R Finch, Gabrielle G Stanton, Harry Werksman, James E Williams, and Jeff Rafner produce the series for Shondaland Entertainment One and ABC Signature. Herbert Davis, Jeffrey Jur, and Tim Suhrstedt are responsible for the cinematography.