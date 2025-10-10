At Cannes 2025, the film screened under Un Certain Regard. In Homebound, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi appear in the September 26, 2025, Indian theatrical release. After its great theatrical run, audiences eagerly await its OTT release.

After being chosen as India's 98th Academy Awards Best International Feature Film submission, Homebound has garnered global attention online. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under Un Certain Regard. Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor star in Homebound, which opened in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025. After its successful theatrical run, viewers are impatiently expecting its OTT release. Find out when and where to watch Homebound online.

Homebound Netflix Release Date

GQ India reports that Netflix will broadcast Homebound in November 2025. However, no formal notification has been made. Wait for the producers or OTT platform to make a declaration.

Has homebound been cornered? After feeling that moviegoers had ignored Homebound, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan took to social media to vent. According to the Indian Express report, he took to social media to share a fan's Instagram story.

The fan allegedly wrote in his story, "Oh man. I'm still shaken. The scene between Shoaib & Chandan's mother just broke me!! Take a bow @neeraj.ghaywan @somenmishra @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06. Also, this is the first time I've seen people clap at the end of the movie." It further said, "And yet, this important piece of work gets only 3 showings a day while the no-brainer SSKTK has almost 100! Tells you everything, doesn't it??"

About Homebound:

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is a stark, emotional drama about two childhood friends, Chandan and Shoaib, from a tiny town in Northern India, who want to pass the national police test to avoid caste and religious discrimination. Their ambitions for dignity and solid livelihoods conflict with systematic prejudice, social disparities, and hard realities of life as they study, fight for employment, and experience the unforeseen chaos caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, which forces them on a long, agonising trip home.

Homebound, loosely based on Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times essay, fictionalises genuine experiences of migrant labourers while capturing the spirit of their sorrow, perseverance, and need for home.