Featuring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta, the film explored the complex subject of surrogacy long before it became a common topic in mainstream cinema. Its blend of emotional drama and social relevance made it one of the more distinctive releases of 2001.



The enduring popularity of these films lies in their emotional connection with audiences. Whether through memorable characters, timeless music, powerful performances, or compelling narratives, they continue to inspire nostalgia while attracting new viewers, proving that great cinema transcends generations.