Lagaan to K3G: 9 Bollywood Classics Completing 25 Years In 2026; Read On
Lagaan to K3G: Here's a list of Classic Bollywood movies that's turning 25 in 2026. The year 2001 proved to be one of Bollywood’s most memorable chapters, delivering films that entertained, inspired, and redefined storytelling
Movies Turning 25 This Year
Lagaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and other Bollywood classic movies are turning 25 this 2026. Let's check the full list of movies here
Lagaan
Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was much more than a sports drama. Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the film blended patriotism, history, and cricket into an inspiring narrative. Its Academy Award nomination introduced Indian cinema to a wider international audience and cemented its place among Bollywood's finest achievements.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Released in December 2001, Karan Johar’s grand family drama brought together an extraordinary cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With its emotional storytelling, lavish production, and memorable music, the film remains a staple of Indian family cinema.
Dil Chahta Hai
Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut changed the way friendship was portrayed in Hindi films. Featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, the film captured the aspirations, relationships, and emotional journeys of urban youth, making it a trendsetter for an entire generation.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Sunny Deol's powerful performance as Tara Singh turned Gadar into one of the biggest blockbusters of its time. Set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film combined romance, action, and patriotism, creating an emotional experience that resonated with millions across the country.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Although it struggled at the box office initially, this romantic drama gradually earned immense popularity through television broadcasts and home viewership. Madhavan and Dia Mirza's chemistry, along with its unforgettable soundtrack, helped the film gain a loyal fan base over the years.
Nayak: The Real Hero
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar, Nayak starred Anil Kapoor as a journalist who gets an opportunity to become Chief Minister for a day. The film's gripping premise, political commentary, and mass appeal have helped it maintain cult status even decades after its release.
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Featuring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta, the film explored the complex subject of surrogacy long before it became a common topic in mainstream cinema. Its blend of emotional drama and social relevance made it one of the more distinctive releases of 2001.
The enduring popularity of these films lies in their emotional connection with audiences. Whether through memorable characters, timeless music, powerful performances, or compelling narratives, they continue to inspire nostalgia while attracting new viewers, proving that great cinema transcends generations.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.