Kushal Tandon slams Karan Veer Mehra over his poem on the Pahalgam attack, mocking his views and sparking social media backlash.
Television actor Kushal Tandon recently criticized Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra after he posted a video reciting a poem about the tragic April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. In the video, Karan spoke emotionally about the division created by terrorists, suggesting that it had divided the nation along religious lines and lamenting how humanity had been lost in the process.
Kushal Tandon’s Sarcastic Response
However, Kushal wasn’t impressed with Karan's remarks. In a response that quickly gained attention on social media, he made a sarcastic comment about Karan's water supply, referencing a controversial statement made by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. Patil had declared that India would ensure no water from the Indus River would flow into Pakistan. Kushal took to Instagram on Sunday, April 27, and humorously suggested that Karan’s water supply be shut off, making light of the situation by saying, "Areee bhai iskeee bathroom ka pani band karvaoo, aur Pakistan ki ticket karvaooo."
Elvish Yadav Joins the Criticism
The ongoing debate over Karan's video didn’t end there. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock Karan’s video, suggesting that his views may have been influenced by external sources, particularly asking, “Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai?”
Controversy Stirs Social Media Backlash
The reactions of Kushal and Elvish are indicative of the increasing social media criticism of Karan's video, with many people charging him with encouraging divisive discourse. The dispute draws attention to India's difficult political climate, especially in the wake of the terror incident in Kashmir and increased hostilities with Pakistan.