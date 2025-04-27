Image Credit : our own

Controversial Post on Kashmir

The post, written by Jalees Hyder, discussed the political and social situation in Kashmir. It criticized the portrayal of the region as a peaceful tourist destination while highlighting the harsh reality faced by its residents, such as violence, torture, and military occupation. Hyder’s post called out individuals visiting Kashmir and romanticizing its beauty without acknowledging its turbulent history. He made it clear that the people of Kashmir do not want to be viewed as subjects of colonization and stated, "We will welcome the world with open arms once Kashmir is free."