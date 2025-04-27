- Home
Actress Ayesha Khan, known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 17, found herself at the center of a social media storm after she reportedly 'liked' a post on Instagram that spoke about "freeing Kashmir." The post, shared by Kashmiri writer Jalees Hyder, contained strong anti-India sentiments, which sparked a fierce backlash among netizens.
Controversial Post on Kashmir
The post, written by Jalees Hyder, discussed the political and social situation in Kashmir. It criticized the portrayal of the region as a peaceful tourist destination while highlighting the harsh reality faced by its residents, such as violence, torture, and military occupation. Hyder’s post called out individuals visiting Kashmir and romanticizing its beauty without acknowledging its turbulent history. He made it clear that the people of Kashmir do not want to be viewed as subjects of colonization and stated, "We will welcome the world with open arms once Kashmir is free."
Ayesha Khan liked a post where it is stated that...."As an Endian, you are not welcome in Kashmir." pic.twitter.com/uXkoQWEhE6
Backlash on Social Media
Ayesha Khan was heavily criticized after it was noticed that she had liked the post. Social media users expressed outrage, accusing her of supporting an anti-national stance. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "They will never choose the nation above their faith." Another user called for the actress to be removed from her ongoing show, Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, and some even tagged Mumbai Police, demanding action.
Rising Tensions Amid Terrorist Attack
The controversy comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are high following the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Several celebrities have condemned the attack, while security measures in border areas have been intensified.